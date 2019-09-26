Capital Research Global Investors Has Boosted Position in Bp Plc Adr (BP) as Share Value Declined; Chevron Corp. (CVX) Stake Maintained by Mitchell Capital Management Co

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 657,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 1.83M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.45 million, up from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 9.29 million shares traded or 25.94% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP SEES LOWER 2Q OUTPUT AFTER NON-RENEWAL OF ABU DHABI LICENSE; 16/04/2018 – BP REPORT SETS OUT NEAR-TERM TARGETS ON GREENHOUSE EMISSIONS; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 24/05/2018 – ERSTE SEES 20 BP RISK COSTS 2018, UP TO 30 BP OVER CYCLE: CRO; 20/03/2018 – BP: John Minge to Retire March 2019; 26/03/2018 – OMAN SAYS IN TALKS W/ SHELL, BP, TOTAL ON REFINING INVESTMENTS; 22/05/2018 – BP to Cut 3% of Upstream Jobs in Effort to Boost Efficiency; 09/04/2018 – BP to Develop Second Phase of Oman Khazzan Gas Field; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS COMMITTED TO 19.75 PCT STAKE IN ROSNEFT; 21/03/2018 – IPT: VICTORIA POWER NETWORKS 10-YR A$ MTN AT SWAP +135 BP AREA

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Chevron Corp. (CVX) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 14,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, up from 12,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Chevron Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $123.51. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES CONSOLIDATION SLOWING DOWN PERMIAN ACTIVITY; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video); 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Buys Chevron’s Stake in West Coast Field; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT; 16/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP REPORTS A 6.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN CALIFORNIA RESOURCES CORP CRC.N AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 29,180 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 28,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,929 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Co holds 20,339 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh invested in 658,959 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc accumulated 82,045 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Limited Co owns 30,715 shares or 0.63% of their US portfolio. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri reported 1.09% stake. Old Point And Ser N A accumulated 4,727 shares. Daiwa Secs Gp Inc reported 111,688 shares. Altfest L J & Company holds 8,421 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Cibc Ww Corp has invested 0.43% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Ingalls And Snyder Ltd reported 145,445 shares. Tctc Lc reported 25,211 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Lc has 3.16% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 0.85% or 173,481 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr has invested 0% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx accumulated 23,854 shares or 1.02% of the stock.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atandt Inc (NYSE:T) by 1.99 million shares to 16.47M shares, valued at $551.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 1.92 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46M shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).