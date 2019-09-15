Capital Research Global Investors Has Boosted Holding in Principal Financial Group (PFG) as Share Price Rose; Muzinich & Company Cut Position in Main Street Capital (MAIN) by $2.47 Million as Shares Rose

Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Principal Financial Group (PFG) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought 11,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 15.11M shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $875.13M, up from 15.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Principal Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 855,165 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 25/04/2018 – Principal® lnnovates Underwriting Process to Help Break Down Barriers to Insurance Coverage; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Principal Financial’s Guaranteed P-Caps Securities Baa1; Stable Outlook; 09/03/2018 – GENOCEA BIOSCIENCES SAYS PENDING CONCLUSION OF CFO SEARCH, CEO WILLIAM CLARK TO ASSUME DUTIES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 12/04/2018 – CS PFG REPORTS FORMATION OF DIRECTS & CO-INVESTMENTS GROUP; 03/04/2018 – Aflac Names J. Todd Daniels as EVP; Principal Financial Officer, Aflac Japan and Albert A. Riggieri as SVP, Global Chief Risk O; 14/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Barclays Insurance Forum Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL 1Q OPER REV. REPORTED IN ERROR; 30/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP – ROBUSTWEALTH WILL REMAIN UNDER MANAGEMENT OF MIKE KERINS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, AS PART OF PRINCIPAL; 30/03/2018 – Moody’s, Which Continues to Search for Successor to CFO, Designates Controller Michael S. Crimmins as Principal Financial Officer

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) by 8.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 60,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.36% . The institutional investor held 653,204 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.86M, down from 713,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Main Street Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.3. About 303,630 shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has risen 9.92% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018; 03/05/2018 – Main Street Capital 1st-Quarter Net Investment Income $37 Million; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET FUNDED $24.3M FOR RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP – MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE MINORITY RECAPITALIZATION OF NEXREV LLC; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 12/03/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Withdrawal of Resolution to Approve Stk Option Plan

Analysts await Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. MAIN’s profit will be $39.78 million for 17.18 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Main Street Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

