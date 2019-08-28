Capital Research Global Investors Decreased Holding in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by $35.94 Million; Scott & Selber Position in Align Technology (ALGN) Decreased by $1.53 Million

Scott & Selber Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by 44.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scott & Selber Inc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 6,590 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 11,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scott & Selber Inc who had been investing in Align Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 734,955 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN SAYS SDC SEEKS TO BLOCK INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 653,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 8.99 million shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.76 million, down from 9.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $59.01. About 595,323 shares traded or 35.38% up from the average. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.34 TO $2.42, EST. $2.33; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- TCC-EZ, Total Contact Cast System, Model No. TCC2-4051; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 22/03/2018 – MITEL REPORTS PACT TO SELL DETEWE TO GERMAN ICT SYSTEMS INTEGRA; 26/03/2018 – Integra Resources SEDAR Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Maiden Florida Mountain Gold-Silver Inferred Resource Estimate; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.34-Adj EPS $2.42; 23/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Presenting at Conference Jun 20

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05M for 38.98 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.59M for 22.70 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

