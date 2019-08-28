Capital Research Global Investors Cut Ppg Industries (PPG) Holding by $12.63 Million as Share Price Rose; Deprince Race & Zollo Has Lifted Donegal Group (DGICA) Holding by $449,072

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc increased its stake in Donegal Group Inc (DGICA) by 7.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc bought 34,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% . The institutional investor held 516,743 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 482,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in Donegal Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.15 million market cap company. It closed at $14.33 lastly. It is up 9.11% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.11% the S&P500. Some Historical DGICA News: 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC. INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND; 03/04/2018 – Donegal Group Inc. Announces Consolidation of Salisbury, Maryland Branch Office; 23/04/2018 – QUOTATION RESUMED:(DGICA) News and Resumption Times; 03/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP – UNIT PLANS TO CONSOLIDATE CERTAIN OPERATIONS & CLOSE BRANCH OFFICE OF PENINSULA INSURANCE COMPANY EFFECTIVE JULY 2; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Combined Ratio 119.3%; 13/03/2018 Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Webcast; 23/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $15.08 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $15.95 AT YEAR-END 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Donegal Group Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGICB); 19/04/2018 – DONEGAL GROUP INC DGICA.O SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.1425/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Donegal Group 1Q Net Premiums Earned $181.8 Million

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (PPG) by 4.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 112,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.87 million, down from 2.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Ppg Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.41. About 1.27 million shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Has Identified Certain Inadvertent Errors With Respect to the Qtr Ended March 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – PPG Delays Earnings Report and Fires Controller Amid Investigation of Financial Irregularities; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Seeks to Identify, Drive Additional Cost Savings Opportunities; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Has New Deadline For Filing Quarterly Report — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – FILED A FORM 12B-25 NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING WITH SEC REGARDING QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Will Not Be Able to File Its Qtrly Report on Form 10-Q for the Qtr; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $42,270 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold DGICA shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 8.22 million shares or 0.20% less from 8.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 13,497 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,423 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 34,606 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc Inc reported 1,807 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Qs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 404 shares. Bb&T Limited accumulated 26,551 shares. American Gp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0% in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA). 46,809 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4,142 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) for 916 shares. 2,464 are owned by Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 20,254 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company stated it has 499,209 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 145,134 shares to 1.09M shares, valued at $7.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 254,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,652 shares, and cut its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technipfmc Plc by 159,723 shares to 4.52 million shares, valued at $106.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Itau Unibanco Holding Sa Pn Adr (NYSE:ITUB) by 341,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

