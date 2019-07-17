Capital Research Global Investors Cut Its Halliburton Co (HAL) Position; Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) Sentiment Is 0.77

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 41 investment professionals increased and started new positions, while 53 reduced and sold stock positions in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database reported: 40.00 million shares, down from 40.17 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 41 Increased: 26 New Position: 15.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Halliburton Co (HAL) stake by 2.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors sold 837,169 shares as Halliburton Co (HAL)’s stock declined 18.50%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 34.87 million shares with $1.02 billion value, down from 35.71 million last quarter. Halliburton Co now has $19.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.81% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 11.32M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 51.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 28/05/2018 – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Reach Deal to Increase Gas Output; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 27/03/2018 – Generation ZH: Zero Halliburton Reawakens Its Legend; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Oil Rivals Recruit (Correct); 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit

Capital Research Global Investors increased Melco Resorts And Entertainment Ltd Adr (NASDAQ:MPEL) stake by 5.46M shares to 39.24 million valued at $886.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pagseguro Digital Ltd Cl A stake by 1.56 million shares and now owns 27.69M shares. Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) was raised too.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on July, 22 before the open. They expect $0.29 EPS, down 50.00% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HAL’s profit will be $253.45 million for 18.78 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt accumulated 69,782 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 6,176 shares. Boltwood Capital Management accumulated 10,905 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Management owns 29,753 shares. Covington Cap Management, California-based fund reported 23,029 shares. Cetera Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 9,099 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 33,550 shares. Channing Cap Limited Com reported 66,517 shares stake. Enterprise Fin Serv holds 0% or 349 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Management Inc has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Harris LP owns 13.50M shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 231,299 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,219 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.06% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Of Vermont accumulated 2,202 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Among 2 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Halliburton had 7 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley.

Karpus Management Inc. holds 4.43% of its portfolio in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund for 8.96 million shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 1.01 million shares or 4.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 3.72% invested in the company for 4.15 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 2.11% in the stock. Oxbow Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 1.27 million shares.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $2.87 billion. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 12.48 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 625,920 shares traded or 63.91% up from the average. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has risen 4.71% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.28% the S&P500.