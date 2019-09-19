Capital Research Global Investors Cut Its Coca (KO) Holding as Valuation Rose; As Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Nuwave Investment Management Upped Stake

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Coca (KO) by 7.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 4.75 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 61.91M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.15 billion, down from 66.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.23. About 8.66 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 06/03/2018 Coca-Cola HBC Volume Rises More Than Quadruple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 16/05/2018 – A stone’s throw from London’s busiest shopping district lies the headquarters of one of the world’s most recognized brands: Coca-Cola. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 07/03/2018 – RICOH FURTHER PLANS TO SELL ITS EQUITY STAKE IN A DISTRIBUTOR FOR SOFT-DRINK MAKER COCA-COLA FOR ABOUT 56 BILLION YEN – NIKKEI; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola slated to release results ahead of market open; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 127.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 10,716 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.50M, up from 4,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service, Which Will Launch in Late 2019, Will Be the Exclusive Home for Subscription Video-on-Demand; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $314.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Instructure Inc by 449,059 shares to 909,059 shares, valued at $38.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 146,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anaplan Inc.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.21 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

