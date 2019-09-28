Capital Research Global Investors Boosted Pepsico (PEP) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish TransUnion (TRU) Last Week

Capital Research Global Investors increased Pepsico Inc (PEP) stake by 0.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital Research Global Investors acquired 3,515 shares as Pepsico Inc (PEP)’s stock rose 0.45%. The Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.78 million shares with $757.87 million value, up from 5.78M last quarter. Pepsico Inc now has $189.59B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 16/03/2018 – PEPSICO CEO NOOYI’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION ROSE 4.4% TO $31.1M; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 16x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. TransUnion has $9200 highest and $75 lowest target. $84.33’s average target is 6.24% above currents $79.38 stock price. TransUnion had 7 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $9200 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TRU in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 17 with “Buy”. See TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Atlantic Securities Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $78.0000 New Target: $92.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $82.0000 New Target: $83.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $75 New Target: $78.0000 Maintain

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $69 New Target: $75 Maintain

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Anheuser-Busch InBev – The Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Buy Pepsi Instead of Coca-Cola Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will PepsiCo Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased Domino’s Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) stake by 146,500 shares to 154,000 valued at $42.86M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 4.93 million shares and now owns 3.51 million shares. Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Pepsico (NYSE:PEP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pepsico has $14900 highest and $11700 lowest target. $136.20’s average target is 0.44% above currents $135.6 stock price. Pepsico had 10 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Thursday, April 18. Morgan Stanley maintained PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) rating on Wednesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14900 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, April 18. On Tuesday, September 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 471 raised stakes. 963.17 million shares or 0.23% less from 965.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Verity Asset Mgmt Inc holds 2,131 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Aus stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Synovus Fincl holds 161,497 shares. Garland Capital accumulated 39,247 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.36% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 121,241 shares. 61,006 were reported by Cetera Advisor Net Limited Com. Fort Washington Inv Advsrs Inc Oh reported 0.36% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc accumulated 22,349 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce has 0.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 1.21% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Aimz Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 16,069 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, Sabal Tru has 2.8% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Trustco Financial Bank N Y holds 2.88% or 19,581 shares. 198,940 were reported by Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited.

More notable recent TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Digital Identity Protection is One of the Top Issues for Federal Agencies at FedID 19 – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Property Managers Gain Greater Predictive Power to Help Further Decrease Future Evictions – GlobeNewswire” published on September 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TransUnion to Present at Barclays 2019 European Business Services and U.S. Credit Bureau Forum – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is TransUnion’s (NYSE:TRU) ROE Of 16% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company has market cap of $14.91 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 47.03 P/E ratio. Information Services , International, and Consumer Interactive.

The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 1.11 million shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has risen 17.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.18% the S&P500. Some Historical TRU News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Trans Union’s Outlook To Negative: Affirms Ba2 Cfr; 25/04/2018 – TransUnion Partners with Nova Credit to Improve Financial Access for New Canadians; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TO ACQUIRE CALLCREDIT; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION – DEAL FOR £1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TRANSUNION IN AMENDED COMMITMENT LETTER FOR UP TO $1.8B LOANS; 20/04/2018 – TRANSUNION TRU.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.37 TO $2.41; 18/05/2018 – TransUnion Announces Agreement To Acquire Iovation To Strengthen Fraud And Identity Solutions; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion Sees FY18 Rev $534M-$539M; 20/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: TransUnion Rtgs Unafctd By Acqstn Of Callcredit; 20/04/2018 – TransUnion 1Q Profit Rises 17%; Acquiring Callcredit for GBP1 Bln