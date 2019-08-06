Capital Product Partners LP (CPLP) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Position as Share Price Rose; Disney (DIS) Shareholder Fayerweather Charles Upped Its Holding

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $139.5. About 3.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Sky Kicks Off Bidding War With Fox, Disney (Video); 29/05/2018 – Robert Iger, chairman and chief executive of The Walt Disney Company, on the cancellation of ‘Roseanne’ on the company’s ABC network: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Capital Product Partners Lp (CPLP) by 93.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 238,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 17,208 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180,000, down from 255,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Capital Product Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.11M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 7,158 shares traded. Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has declined 4.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPLP News: 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q EPS 2c; 18/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 05/03/2018 Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q REV. $65.5M, EST. $58.9M; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q Rev $65.5M; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q EPU 2C

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 902,716 shares. Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 1.33% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Osborne Ptnrs Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 1.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 76,113 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 61,305 shares. 114,833 are owned by Burney. Moreover, Southeast Asset Advsr has 0.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,606 shares. Rock Point Advisors Lc reported 3,018 shares. The Texas-based Doliver Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stock Yards Bancshares And Tru holds 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 113,824 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Coho Prtnrs Ltd, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,029 shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas reported 158,586 shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sun Life Fin has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 4,915 shares.

