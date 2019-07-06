Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Shipping. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 13 0.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 22 2.50 N/A -4.62 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -1.2% -0.8% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0.00% -8.4% -3.1%

Risk and Volatility

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Capital Product Partners L.P. are 0.6 and 0.5. Competitively, Scorpio Tankers Inc. has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Capital Product Partners L.P. and Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Scorpio Tankers Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s downside potential is -71.15% at a $3 consensus target price. On the other hand, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s potential downside is -2.90% and its consensus target price is $29.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Scorpio Tankers Inc. is looking more favorable than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.1% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares and 59.1% of Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 35.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.2% of Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. -3.98% -7.65% 15.97% -3.85% -16.33% 26.51% Scorpio Tankers Inc. 1.39% 10.84% 50.78% 37.95% -5.61% 52.84%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. was less bullish than Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers Inc. beats Capital Product Partners L.P. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 15, 2017, it owned 78 tankers comprising 22 LR2 tankers, 14 Handymax tankers, and 42 MR tankers with an average age of approximately 2.3 years; and 19 time chartered-in tankers, including 9 Handymax, 8 MR, 1 LR1, and 1 LR2 tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.