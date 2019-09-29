Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|11
|0.59
|13.65M
|-0.74
|0.00
|Globus Maritime Limited
|2
|0.00
|2.95M
|-0.78
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Capital Product Partners L.P. and Globus Maritime Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Capital Product Partners L.P. and Globus Maritime Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|129,139,072.85%
|-20.8%
|-12.8%
|Globus Maritime Limited
|136,422,493.53%
|-6%
|-2.8%
Volatility and Risk
Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Globus Maritime Limited’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Capital Product Partners L.P. and Globus Maritime Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 1.7%. Insiders held roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares. Competitively, 17.9% are Globus Maritime Limited’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Capital Product Partners L.P.
|1.41%
|10.49%
|5.9%
|33.53%
|-4.74%
|39.92%
|Globus Maritime Limited
|-12.35%
|-6.38%
|-25.68%
|-34.52%
|-51.1%
|-23.61%
For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Globus Maritime Limited had bearish trend.
Summary
Capital Product Partners L.P. beats Globus Maritime Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.
