Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 11 0.59 13.65M -0.74 0.00 Globus Maritime Limited 2 0.00 2.95M -0.78 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Capital Product Partners L.P. and Globus Maritime Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Capital Product Partners L.P. and Globus Maritime Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 129,139,072.85% -20.8% -12.8% Globus Maritime Limited 136,422,493.53% -6% -2.8%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Globus Maritime Limited’s 2.13 beta is the reason why it is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Capital Product Partners L.P. and Globus Maritime Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 32% and 1.7%. Insiders held roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares. Competitively, 17.9% are Globus Maritime Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92% Globus Maritime Limited -12.35% -6.38% -25.68% -34.52% -51.1% -23.61%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. had bullish trend while Globus Maritime Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Capital Product Partners L.P. beats Globus Maritime Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.