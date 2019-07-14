Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) EPS Estimated At $0.45; Sophiris Bio Has 0.44 Sentiment

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $0.45 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 542.86% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. CPLP’s profit would be $8.18 million giving it 6.35 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s analysts see -550.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 216,008 shares traded or 61.51% up from the average. Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has declined 16.33% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CPLP News: 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q EPU 2C; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 05/03/2018 Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q REV. $65.5M, EST. $58.9M; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q Rev $65.5M; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q EPS 2c; 18/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution

Sophiris Bio Inc (SPHS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.56, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 4 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 9 reduced and sold stakes in Sophiris Bio Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 2.48 million shares, down from 2.56 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sophiris Bio Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 7 Increased: 2 New Position: 2.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company has market cap of $207.78 million. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, and edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier.

Analysts await Sophiris Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.09 EPS, up 40.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Sophiris Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company has market cap of $31.73 million. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia , as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate.

The stock increased 9.95% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 141,513 shares traded. Sophiris Bio, Inc. (SPHS) has declined 74.62% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 79.05% the S&P500.