Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) EPS Estimated At $0.40; J2 Global (JCOM)’s Sentiment Is 1.14

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 90.48% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. CPLP’s profit would be $7.27M giving it 6.66 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 55,772 shares traded. Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has declined 4.74% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPLP News: 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q EPU 2C; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q EPS 2c; 30/04/2018 – CAPITAL PRODUCT 1Q REV. $65.5M, EST. $58.9M; 07/05/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Completes Acquisition Of The M/T ‘Anikitos’; 18/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Cash Distribution; 05/03/2018 Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces Filing of Form 20-F With the SEC; 30/04/2018 – Capital Product Partners 1Q Rev $65.5M

J2 Global Inc (JCOM) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 128 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 112 cut down and sold positions in J2 Global Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 46.58 million shares, down from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding J2 Global Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 91 Increased: 84 New Position: 44.

Analysts await j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 12.06% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.41 per share. JCOM’s profit will be $77.30M for 14.09 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by j2 Global, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Brave Asset Management Inc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. for 86,830 shares. Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md owns 109,696 shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 2.16% invested in the company for 743,339 shares. The Pennsylvania-based S&T Bank Pa has invested 1.69% in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc, a California-based fund reported 542,791 shares.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.36 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 30.07 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

