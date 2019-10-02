Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) EPS Estimated At $0.40; Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (AZUL) Shorts Lowered By 7.62%

Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL) had a decrease of 7.62% in short interest. AZUL’s SI was 6.42 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 7.62% from 6.95 million shares previously. With 634,500 avg volume, 10 days are for Azul S.A. American Depositary Shares (each Represe (NYSE:AZUL)’s short sellers to cover AZUL’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.95. About 228,611 shares traded. Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) has risen 107.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 107.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZUL News: 29/03/2018 – Airline Aigle Azur adds partnerships, long-haul routes in drive for profit; 11/04/2018 – AZUL REPORTS LEASE OF TWO USED FREIGHTER AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – AZUL SA – ANNOUNCES THE LEASE OF TWO USED BOEING 737-400F TO SUPPORT THE RAPID GROWTH OF ITS CARGO BUSINESS UNIT, AZUL CARGO EXPRESS – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Amazon in talks with airline Azul for shipping in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N MARCH LOAD FACTOR 80.6 PCT, UP 0.4 POINTS; 08/03/2018 – Azul Reports Net Income of R$304 Million in 4Q17 and R$529 Million for the Full Year; 08/03/2018 – AZUL 4Q NET INCOME R$303.7M; 17/04/2018 – Brad Haynes: SCOOP: Amazon in talks with airline Azul for Brazil deliveries. Great reporting by @G_Slattery. The latest in a; 26/03/2018 – Azul intends to open flights to up to 35 new cities in the coming years; 10/05/2018 – AZUL SA AZUL.N APRIL LOAD FACTOR 81.4 PCT, DOWN 0.3 POINTS

Analysts expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 90.48% from last quarter's $0.21 EPS. CPLP's profit would be $7.27 million giving it 6.58 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.44 EPS previously, Capital Product Partners L.P.'s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 29,395 shares traded. Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has declined 4.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Azul (NYSE:AZUL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Azul has $4800 highest and $3900 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 31.08% above currents $33.95 stock price. Azul had 6 analyst reports since May 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of AZUL in report on Friday, August 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, August 9. The rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral” on Tuesday, August 13.

Azul S.A. operates as an airline company in Brazil. The company has market cap of $3.87 billion. It provides passenger and cargo transportation services. It has a 24.71 P/E ratio. As of June 30, 2017, the firm operated 739 daily flights to 102 destinations through a network of 202 non-stop routes with a fleet of 123 aircraft.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company has market cap of $191.42 million. It transports a range of cargoes, including crude oil; refined oil products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil and jet fuel, and edible oils; chemicals, such as ethanol; and dry cargo and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned a fleet of 36 vessels, which consisted of 4 Suezmax crude oil tankers, 21 medium range product tankers, 10 post-panamax container vessels, and 1 capesize bulk carrier.