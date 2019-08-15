Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) Comparison side by side

Since Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA) are part of the Shipping industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 12 0.66 N/A -0.74 0.00 Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 7 0.37 N/A -5.47 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Capital Product Partners L.P. and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:NNA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Capital Product Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation’s 2.47 beta is the reason why it is 147.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Capital Product Partners L.P. is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 32% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8.8% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 35.6% are Capital Product Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 71.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92% Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation -6.03% 0.55% -9.75% 15.34% -25.39% 96.62%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation beats Capital Product Partners L.P.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters. As of April 2, 2018, the compnay's fleet consisted of a total of 35 double-hulled tanker vessels aggregating approximately 3.6 million deadweight tons, which included 7 very large crude carrier tankers, 8 Long Range 1 product tankers, 18 Medium Range 2 product tankers, and 2 chemical tankers. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Monaco.