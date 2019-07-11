Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capital Product Partners L.P. has 32.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Capital Product Partners L.P. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -1.20% -0.80% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Capital Product Partners L.P. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Capital Product Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

The potential upside of the rivals is 13.22%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Capital Product Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. -3.98% -7.65% 15.97% -3.85% -16.33% 26.51% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Capital Product Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Capital Product Partners L.P.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Risk and Volatility

Capital Product Partners L.P. has a beta of 1.1 and its 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Capital Product Partners L.P.’s rivals have beta of 1.27 which is 27.22% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Capital Product Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s peers beat on 4 of the 4 factors Capital Product Partners L.P.