Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 12 0.70 N/A -0.74 0.00 DryShips Inc. 4 1.82 N/A 0.23 16.94

Table 1 demonstrates Capital Product Partners L.P. and DryShips Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Capital Product Partners L.P. and DryShips Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -20.8% -12.8% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.09 beta indicates that Capital Product Partners L.P. is 9.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DryShips Inc.’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capital Product Partners L.P. and DryShips Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 0.8% respectively. 35.6% are Capital Product Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.35% of DryShips Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. 1.41% 10.49% 5.9% 33.53% -4.74% 39.92% DryShips Inc. -4.9% 3.47% -4.9% -24.07% -25.95% -31.33%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. has 39.92% stronger performance while DryShips Inc. has -31.33% weaker performance.

Summary

DryShips Inc. beats Capital Product Partners L.P. on 5 of the 8 factors.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.