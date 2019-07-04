Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) and Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Product Partners L.P. 13 0.68 N/A -0.61 0.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 3 1.49 N/A 0.10 32.25

Demonstrates Capital Product Partners L.P. and Diana Shipping Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Capital Product Partners L.P. and Diana Shipping Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Product Partners L.P. 0.00% -1.2% -0.8% Diana Shipping Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.1 beta. In other hand, Diana Shipping Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Capital Product Partners L.P. and Diana Shipping Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Product Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00 Diana Shipping Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Capital Product Partners L.P.’s average price target is $3, while its potential downside is -71.04%. On the other hand, Diana Shipping Inc.’s potential upside is 20.40% and its average price target is $4.25. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Diana Shipping Inc. seems more appealing than Capital Product Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.1% of Capital Product Partners L.P. shares and 43.8% of Diana Shipping Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 35.6% of Capital Product Partners L.P.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 17.8% of Diana Shipping Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capital Product Partners L.P. -3.98% -7.65% 15.97% -3.85% -16.33% 26.51% Diana Shipping Inc. 2.17% 2.49% 5.45% -6% -25.57% 3.46%

For the past year Capital Product Partners L.P. has stronger performance than Diana Shipping Inc.

Summary

Diana Shipping Inc. beats Capital Product Partners L.P. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.