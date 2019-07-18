Capital Power (CPX) Analysts See $0.33 EPS; Landscape Capital Management Cut By $585,312 Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding

Analysts expect Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) to report $0.33 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. T_CPX’s profit would be $35.25 million giving it 22.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Capital Power Corporation’s analysts see 13.79% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.34. About 134,172 shares traded. Capital Power Corporation (TSE:CPX) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 60.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 3,216 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 7.99%. The Landscape Capital Management Llc holds 2,139 shares with $391,000 value, down from 5,355 last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $17.60B valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $209.7. About 309,138 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING

Among 3 analysts covering Capital Power (TSE:CPX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Capital Power had 3 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Scotia Capital.

Capital Power Corporation acquires, develops, operates, and optimizes power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.24 billion. It generates electricity from various energy sources, such as natural gas, coal, landfill gas, wind, solid fuels, and solar. It has a 12.41 P/E ratio. As of February 21, 2017, the firm owned approximately 3,200 megawatts of power generation capacity at 18 facilities; and 700 megawatts of owned generation capacity under the advanced stages of development.

Among 5 analysts covering Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Ansys had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. Needham maintained ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) rating on Thursday, February 28. Needham has “Buy” rating and $195 target. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy”.

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 6.03% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.16 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $91.48M for 48.10 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $601,060 activity. $601,060 worth of stock was sold by THURK MICHAEL on Monday, February 11.