Capital Planning Advisors Upped Its Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $310,473; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Boosted Position

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company's stock rose 4.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $82.01. About 1.49 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 6.66% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.23% the S&P500.

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 8,260 shares as the company's stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,688 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 33,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $52.13. About 5.65M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4,535 shares to 17,715 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,456 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Companies Inc Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Limited Co holds 121,322 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Essex Financial reported 0.27% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Cheviot Value Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.55% or 24,114 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 2.53 million shares. Howard Mngmt reported 321,996 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings. California-based Hutchinson Cap Ca has invested 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Amp Investors Limited holds 2.03 million shares. Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 13,896 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Evergreen Cap Mgmt accumulated 17,413 shares. Regent Mgmt Lc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 39,663 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 70,678 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Sunbelt Securities Inc owns 15,928 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Triangle Wealth Management holds 0.14% or 5,820 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold BAX shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 38,315 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 6,423 were accumulated by Glenview Natl Bank Tru Dept. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 3,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 679,627 are held by Citigroup. 845 are owned by Parkside Fin Bank And. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.2% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 833,784 shares or 0.14% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser owns 8,034 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Btc Cap Management Inc accumulated 8,567 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 1.29M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 0.53% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Tennessee-based Woodmont Invest Counsel Llc has invested 0.24% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.09% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). American Intl has 0.06% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 206,463 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.03 million activity. Mason Jeanne K also sold $2.68M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares to 9,610 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,175 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR).