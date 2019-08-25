Capital Planning Advisors Upped Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Stake by $332,112; Yy Ads Repcom Cla (YY) Stock Value Declined While Signalpoint Asset Management Has Decreased Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42.37. About 12.24 million shares traded or 28.12% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 14/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla (YY) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc sold 4,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 6,193 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 11,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yy Inc Ads Repcom Cla for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 1.01M shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.82 million activity. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought 4,100 shares worth $203,401. 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850. On Monday, August 5 Shearer Bob bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 15,000 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares to 7,600 shares, valued at $473,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 12,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,140 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

