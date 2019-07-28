Capital Planning Advisors Upped Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $332,112; Stock Value Declined; Mastrapasqua Asset Management Decreased Facebook (FB) Position as Stock Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 5.43 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 36.09% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.52% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 01/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT PERMIAN RESOURCES PRODUCTION OF 198 — 210 MBOED; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL INTENDS TO RESUME SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Facebook spent more money than ever lobbying the U.S. government this year; 08/05/2018 – Social Capital Head Says Consumers Partly to Blame for Facebook; 17/03/2018 – Facebook suspended the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected; 21/05/2018 – Facebook Apology Tour; Can ‘Solo’ Rule Holiday?; 19/03/2018 – Facebook takes $35bn battering as backlash rises over data harvest claims; 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg reportedly deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Facebook to be questioned by Federal Trade Commission; 17/05/2018 – Cambodians show government support by changing Facebook pictures before election; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has kept noticeably quiet in recent days amid a firestorm of privacy concerns and government probes following reports of massive data mishandling; 21/03/2018 – EU CONCERNED OVER FACEBOOK, POSSIBLE SUMMIT STATEMENT: OFFICIAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sasco Cap Incorporated Ct owns 405,941 shares. Eastern Natl Bank holds 0.32% or 71,736 shares in its portfolio. Deroy & Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Incorporated has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc accumulated 1.83% or 154,914 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.54M shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Lipe Dalton reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). The New York-based Cipher Cap Lp has invested 0.78% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Paradigm Asset Management Co Ltd Llc holds 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 33,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 167,373 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 11,880 shares. First Business Svcs accumulated 3,710 shares. Meeder Asset Inc holds 0.67% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 128,047 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs has 0.13% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Gemmer Asset stated it has 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.62 million activity. On Tuesday, June 11 Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 5,000 shares. $1.80 million worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Hollub Vicki A.. On Monday, June 10 the insider Backus Marcia E. bought $480,900. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850 on Wednesday, June 12. Shares for $203,401 were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. The insider Batchelder Eugene L. bought 9,100 shares worth $437,790.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) by 12,411 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc, which manages about $507.94M and $526.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,095 shares to 20,596 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 192,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 206,254 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 0.79% or 16.80M shares. Confluence Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 9,292 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company invested in 0.21% or 10,050 shares. Eqis Cap Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 29,048 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.85M shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 1.26% or 195,000 shares. Maverick Ltd holds 0.07% or 33,920 shares. Frontier Invest Mgmt has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.55% or 6,063 shares. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset has 4.45% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 35,590 shares. Hl Fincl Services Ltd Liability Corporation reported 91,723 shares stake. 54,804 were accumulated by First Manhattan. 5,080 were accumulated by Sta Wealth Mngmt.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $3.19 million activity. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $795,000. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..