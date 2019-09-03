Capital Planning Advisors Stake in United Technologies (UTX) Has Lifted by $751,872 as Share Price Declined; Oakwood Capital Management Cut Its Visa (V) Stake by $2.20 Million

Oakwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc sold 14,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 55,678 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 69,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC; 20/04/2018 – Space Weather: G1 (Minor) Geomagnetic Storm Warning Valid 20/0510-21/0300 UTC; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd holds 6,821 shares. Us Natl Bank De reported 999,803 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com has 425,638 shares. Lvw Advsr Lc reported 2,426 shares stake. Regentatlantic Ltd Liability Corporation owns 31,783 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Birinyi reported 8,085 shares. Aspen Inv Mgmt has 0.18% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 2,000 shares. Vanguard Group reported 68.06M shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1,786 shares stake. Edmp Inc has 28,828 shares. 56,294 were reported by World Asset Mgmt. Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 92,465 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Investment Management accumulated 0.05% or 1,201 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Oakwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $705.78M and $238.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 83,954 shares to 125,889 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.71% stake. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc owns 8,323 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 198,858 shares. Creative Planning reported 329,040 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd holds 1.14% or 1.00 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.97% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mngmt has 1.6% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 68,691 shares. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0.99% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.46M shares. New England Rech stated it has 2,862 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). One Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 2,128 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 94,200 shares stake. Bryn Mawr Tru reported 1.15% stake. Violich Cap Management stated it has 7.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hollencrest Capital Management holds 13,343 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 31.61 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

