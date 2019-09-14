Capital Planning Advisors Position in Facebook (FB) Decreased as Share Price Rose; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Ctc Increased Its Position

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 9,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 23,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 32,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $534.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $187.19. About 11.44M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK MEMO OUTLINES TRUMP CAMPAIGN’S SUCCESS OVER CLINTON; 27/04/2018 – Facebook Introduces New Tools to Make Fundraisers Even More Impactful; 26/03/2018 – STATEMENT BY THE ACTING DIRECTOR OF FTC’S BUREAU OF CONSUMER PROTECTION REGARDING REPORTED CONCERNS ABOUT FACEBOOK PRIVACY PRACTICES; 21/03/2018 – The Quint: Breaking his silence on the Cambridge Analytica situation, Mark Zuckerberg said that Facebook doesn’t deserve to; 27/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS l HAVE NOT PERSONALLY PROFITED FROM THE DATA HARVESTING-BBC; 04/04/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook has a problem in Asia beyond privacy issues; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC; 22/05/2018 – WILL OFFER WAY TO CLEAR HISTORY OF DATA ASSOCIATED WITH FACEBOOK ACCOUNT-ZUCKERBERG; 21/03/2018 – California Today: California Today: Facebook Under Fire, Yet Again

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 38.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 139,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 502,808 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.58 million, up from 363,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 7.47 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 16/03/2018 – Nvidia: Arrival of ‘Proof of Stake’ Could Crimp Crypto Gains, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Too many cryptocurrency clients and fewer cloud computing orders than expected underwhelmed Nvidia investors; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Boosts World’s Leading Deep Learning Computing Platform, Bringing 10x Performance Gain in Six Months; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 13/03/2018 – Hard OCP: AMD – NVIDIA and GPU Development Deceleration; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.12 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $340.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ICF) by 7,057 shares to 66,398 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 41,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ENZL).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fil Limited invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.36% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 7,084 shares. The California-based Ah Equity Partners Iii Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Polen Management Limited Liability has invested 8.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tekne Cap Limited Liability stated it has 9.64% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Girard Prtn holds 1.02% or 30,017 shares. Gam Ag holds 0.54% or 72,272 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 48,961 shares or 1.38% of all its holdings. Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mitchell Capital Mgmt Com stated it has 2.16% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Noven Fincl Gp Inc Inc stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Whale Rock Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 4.37% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guardian LP holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 19,349 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough reported 0.38% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Perigon Wealth Management Llc holds 0.96% or 21,138 shares.

