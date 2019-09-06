Capital Planning Advisors Maintains Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Shares Rose, Horseman Capital Management LTD Raised by $585,800 Its Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 1,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 15,446 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 14,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.59. About 4.20 million shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Earnings From Operations $4.05B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTHCARE – FROM JAN 1, 2019, PEOPLE ENROLLED IN FULLY INSURED, GROUP HEALTH BENEFIT PLANS TO HAVE DISCOUNTS APPLIED TO MEDICATION COST AT POS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School

Horseman Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 23,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 17,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76M shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMORGAN SAYS UK PAY GAP DATA INCLUDES ALL UK ENTITIES; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 10/05/2018 – Sanofi Target Resumed at EUR72 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 26/04/2018 – WHITBREAD PLC WTB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 4470P FROM 4020P; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of March 9 (Table); 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH SELLS WASHINGTON BUILDING TO JPMORGAN CHASE FOR $140M; 07/05/2018 – The New Home Company to Webcast Its Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference; 29/05/2018 – APA HAD JOINED UBS IN JULY AFTER 13 YEARS AT JPMORGAN; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville National Bank owns 0.37% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 19,840 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 2,017 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 0.97% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 99,273 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 8.13M shares. Cannell Peter B And owns 99,168 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 4,104 shares. Moreover, Fundx Inv Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt owns 13,627 shares. Ohio-based Opus Capital Gru Lc has invested 0.43% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wright Invsts Service reported 2.52% stake. Mcmillion Capital holds 44,976 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De owns 57.75M shares or 0.91% of their US portfolio. Kepos LP accumulated 0.86% or 113,386 shares. Nordea Inv Ab stated it has 5.50 million shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 1.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 81,293 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $290.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 126,800 shares to 238,000 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,200 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.02% or 96 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd holds 0.37% or 874,220 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Limited Company has 965 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bb&T stated it has 176,570 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 11,757 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Everett Harris Ca reported 827 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com reported 704 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,459 shares. Wharton Business Group Lc reported 1,008 shares. Mufg Americas invested in 0.39% or 54,628 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt reported 1.07% stake. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd reported 0.9% stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 0.99% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Perritt Cap has 0.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bath Savings Trust reported 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares to 87,671 shares, valued at $9.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,610 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.