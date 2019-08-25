Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by $425,219 as Stock Price Rose; As Visa (V) Valuation Rose, Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lifted Position

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99 million shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.63 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 13/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Geico to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory Auto Insurance; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.31 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 5,874 shares to 26,372 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

