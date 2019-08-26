Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Citigroup (C) Stake by $938,618 as Valuation Rose; As Credicorp LTD (BAP) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Axiom International Investors Lowered by $25.04 Million Its Position

Axiom International Investors Llc decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 25.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axiom International Investors Llc sold 104,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.94% . The institutional investor held 312,748 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.04 million, down from 417,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axiom International Investors Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $201.4. About 31,911 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 5.00% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: Bayly ‘Should Fully Recover Within Two Weeks’; 23/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Annoucement; 09/05/2018 – CREDICORP SAYS IT WILL PAY DIVIDEND OF $4.3040/SHR; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP LTD SAYS NOTIFIES THAT ITS CEO, WALTER BAYLY, HAD A CORONARY EVENT DURING WEEKEND

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 4.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 17/05/2018 – Gulf Breeze News: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500m loan; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 07/05/2018 – Qualys Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – CITI: CORBAT UNAWARE OF KUSHNER COS. LOAN AT TIME OF MEETING; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules–Update; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 7.85 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares to 40,340 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 116,847 shares in the quarter, for a total of 376,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

