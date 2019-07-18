Capital Planning Advisors Lowered Citigroup (C) Position by $938,618; Share Value Rose; Perigon Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Walt Disney (DIS) Stake

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney (DIS) by 5.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 3,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,334 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 57,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $140.56. About 2.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return in Reduced Role; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $71.21. About 4.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 16/04/2018 – Citi raises oil price forecast due to concern about possible loss of Iran, Venezuela supply; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Citi Launches Volunteer Africa 2018; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: On Track to Meet Commitment to Return a Least $60B to Holders Over 2017, 2018, 2019 Cycles

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,499 shares to 43,358 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,923 shares, and cut its stake in Target (NYSE:TGT).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Inr Advisory Ltd reported 93 shares stake. Peninsula Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 4,240 shares. Riverpark Cap Mgmt Ltd Company reported 83,881 shares stake. Moreover, Fcg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,317 shares. Zeke Cap Advsrs Lc invested in 37,970 shares. Hound Lc owns 2.55% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 533,831 shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc reported 24,691 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Chickasaw Management holds 0.02% or 6,525 shares. Capwealth Advsr holds 1.04% or 61,305 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co New York reported 209,560 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Cullinan Associates holds 1.19% or 142,657 shares in its portfolio. 719,334 were accumulated by Banque Pictet Cie. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 64,603 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd reported 101,746 shares stake. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv holds 1.06% or 13,634 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares to 98,096 shares, valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

