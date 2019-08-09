Capital Planning Advisors Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position By $334,191; Premier Financial Bancorp (PFBI) Has 2.25 Sentiment

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 1,353 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock rose 7.36%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 15,446 shares with $3.82M value, up from 14,093 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $237.43B valuation. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $249.35. About 1.77M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc (PFBI) investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 27 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 12 sold and decreased their stock positions in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 4.40 million shares, up from 4.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Premier Financial Bancorp Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 8 Increased: 20 New Position: 7.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. for 300,272 shares. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owns 293,171 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gendell Jeffrey L has 0.21% invested in the company for 94,699 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. City Holding Co, a West Virginia-based fund reported 7,500 shares.

The stock increased 2.75% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.34. About 11,894 shares traded. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (PFBI) has declined 15.66% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBI News: 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $33.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Premier Financial Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBI); 19/04/2018 Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON FOR $33.0M; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: First Bank Will Be Merged Into Premier Bank; 02/05/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 48c; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – FIRST BANK WILL BE MERGED INTO PREMIER BANK, INC., A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF PREMIER; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINANCIAL BANCORP INC – DEAL FOR $32.00 PER FIRST BANK SHARE; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp: Resulting Merger Will ExpandFull Service Footprint Into Charleston, West Virginia

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $224.52 million. The firm accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 9.71 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include loans for purchasing personal residences or loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages; financing for automobile; personal loans, such as unsecured lines of credit; commercial loans that are secured by business assets consisting of real estate, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable; commercial real estate development loans; commercial real estate loans; and agricultural loans.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M on Friday, May 3. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 17. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of UNH in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera holds 0.8% or 824,500 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Incorporated Lc has 0.61% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). California-based Bankshares Of The West has invested 1.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Globeflex Cap Lp invested in 3,691 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Company reported 1,137 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares reported 0.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ftb invested in 5,589 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 1.67% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,583 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 1,740 shares. Signature & Limited Liability invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Schroder Inv Mngmt Group stated it has 1.80 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. 1,175 are owned by Van Strum And Towne. Hartford Inv Mngmt Commerce has 133,020 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) stake by 34,505 shares to 125,175 valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 36,283 shares and now owns 148,530 shares. Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) was reduced too.

