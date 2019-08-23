Capital Planning Advisors Lifted Position in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $310,473; As Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Shares Rose, Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Decreased Holding

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 4.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 342,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 7.94 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437.71M, down from 8.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $85.38. About 333,151 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 17/05/2018 – Everest Technologies Expands Supply Chain and Omnichannel Commerce Offerings with Manhattan Associates Partnership; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 31C; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates 1Q EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Updates its Visionary TMS Solution to Address the Transportation lndustry’s Biggest Challenges; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $87.21. About 1.45 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS U.S. FDA CLEARANCE OF NEW SPECTRUM IQ INFUSION; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.70; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 14/05/2018 – Clearwater Compliance Announces Appointment of Steve Cagle as Chief Executive Officer and Baxter Lee as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 20/03/2018 – AFT IN PACT W/ BAXTER HEALTHCARE TO DIVEST NZ HOSPITAL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 79.06 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Creates New Program to Advance Warehouse Robotics and Automation – GlobeNewswire” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates and Newmine Partner to Advance Unified Commerce – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Manhattan Associates’s (NASDAQ:MANH) Share Price Gain of 152%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 04, 2019.

Brown Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.02 billion and $9.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc by 304,130 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,880 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 31,408 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners, a Nebraska-based fund reported 19,025 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) or 465,925 shares. Parametrica Mgmt holds 5,407 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.01% or 152,103 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt Incorporated owns 440 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Synovus Corp invested in 0% or 124 shares. Mufg Americas Holding holds 404 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 67,830 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 98,709 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership holds 23,122 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability invested in 240 shares or 0% of the stock. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.02% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares to 125,175 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 15,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,600 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).