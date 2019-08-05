Capital Planning Advisors Lifted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Position by $332,112; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Position in Bb&T (BBT) by $10.29 Million as Valuation Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 26.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The hedge fund held 23,905 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 18,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.63. About 1.86 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CEO DECLINES TO DETAIL VOLUME, TIMING OF BUYBACKS; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 06/03/2018 OCCIDENTAL SVP CYNTHIA WALKER SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 03/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.77/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS DON’T WANT TO OWN SOLAR OR WIND, WILL LOOK AT PARTNERSHIPS – CONF

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 223,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 687,077 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.97M, down from 910,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 384,391 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 133,460 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability reported 0.01% stake. King Luther Cap holds 2.27M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Limited Company holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,033 shares. Moreover, Private Asset Management has 0.37% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Usca Ria Limited Liability invested in 3,028 shares. Td Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Planning Advsrs Lc reported 23,905 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Fulton Fincl Bank Na holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 29,159 shares. First Business Financial accumulated 3,710 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pennsylvania accumulated 31,859 shares. Valley Advisers owns 249 shares. Adams Natural Res Fund has 4.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc holds 375 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. On Monday, June 10 KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 10,000 shares. 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M were bought by Hollub Vicki A. on Monday, June 10. BURGHER CEDRIC W. bought $203,401 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were bought by Brown Oscar K, worth $724,200 on Monday, June 10. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares to 148,530 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,175 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 40,384 were accumulated by Kempner Cap Management. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 76,524 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability reported 5,856 shares. Nomura accumulated 2,464 shares or 0% of the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 7,078 shares. Stock Yards Bank & has invested 0.1% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Element Management Limited Liability owns 33,092 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Llc reported 19,348 shares. Moreover, Community And Invest has 0.08% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 14,175 shares. Cim Investment Mangement Inc holds 0.17% or 9,648 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 24,424 shares. Barrett Asset Lc owns 900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 1.43M shares stake. Strs Ohio holds 650,575 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Old Bancorp In holds 0.02% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) or 7,321 shares.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 178,602 shares to 226,322 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 60,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).