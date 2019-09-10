Capital Planning Advisors Increased Its Baxter Intl (BAX) Position by $310,473 as Stock Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Holds Position in Exxon (XOM)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94M, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $71.49. About 10.45M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/05/2018 – EXXON KEEPS SEEKING RUSSIA OPPORTUNITIES IN LINE W/ SANCTIONS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Faces Methane Shareholder Vote as Exxon Gets a Pass; 03/05/2018 – Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RESOURCE, POTENTIAL EXP; 14/03/2018 – VITOL DEVELOPING LNG IMPORT PROJECT IN BANGLADESH; 12/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Person shot at Exxon gas station on #Houston’s south side, police say -; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 09/05/2018 – ALGERIA’S SONATRACH TO BUY EXXONMOBIL’S AUGUSTA OIL REFINERY IN ITALY – CEO TELLS LES ECHOS

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28 million, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $87.2. About 2.73 million shares traded or 24.30% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ALL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN PUERTO RICO ARE OPERATING AT PRE-HURRICANE PRODUCTION LEVELS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS SALES TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 TO 2023; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – BRENT BAXTER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM CFO; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: LOOKING AT ADVANCED SURGERY, MEDICAL MANAGEMENT; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Baxter; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 14/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 016673 Company: BAXTER HLTHCARE; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) by 4,572 shares to 59,083 shares, valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,530 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

