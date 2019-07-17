Capital Planning Advisors Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Boosted as Stock Rose; Tri Continental (TY) Holder Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Stake by $484,328 as Valuation Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $131.32. About 982,036 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 26/03/2018 – Daniel Loeb’s Third Point eyeing stake in United Technologies; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 02/05/2018 – Ontic Signs First Product License with UTC Aerospace Systems’ Goodrich Control Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.41. About 4,628 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.36% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 1.37M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 154,596 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com reported 45,452 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 872,263 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Park National Oh invested in 13,835 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cumberland Prns Ltd has invested 2.25% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 5,412 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.1% stake. Mechanics Bank Tru Department holds 42,998 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Richard C Young And has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.2% or 92,419 shares in its portfolio. Fagan Assoc Incorporated has invested 1.82% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Bb&T Corporation reported 43,086 shares. Somerville Kurt F reported 97,165 shares. Cna Fincl Corp holds 0.78% or 28,500 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.25M were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. Shares for $104,916 were sold by Bailey Robert J..

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 36,283 shares to 148,530 shares, valued at $11.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 2,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,671 shares, and cut its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS).

