Capital Planning Advisors Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Has Lowered as Stock Price Rose; As Harmonic (HLIT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Marathon Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Harmonic Inc (HLIT) by 91.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 256,175 shares as the company’s stock rose 33.87% . The institutional investor held 22,375 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121,000, down from 278,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Harmonic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $595.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 271,061 shares traded. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 21/03/2018 – Harmonic and Veygo Team Up to Deliver End-to-End OTT Solution, Successfully Deployed by Indonesia’s AMTV; 09/04/2018 – QVC Japan Brings Crystal-Clear UHD Content to Home Shoppers With Harmonic’s Playout Solution; 30/04/2018 – Harmonic Sees 2Q Rev $88M-$98M; 16/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Harmonic Strait Financial Holdings Ltd; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Harmonic; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Harmonic Drive Systems 6324.T -2017/18 group results; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 27/03/2018 – Harmonic Joins Pearl TV and Ecosystem Partners in Industry-First ATSC 3.0 Test Bed; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC SEES 2Q NET REV. $88.0M TO $98.0M, EST. $96.6M

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $78.96. About 1.45M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.36 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.50 PCT AT MARCH END – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Announces Next Phase of New York’s Expanded Participation in State-Based NMLS; 17/04/2018 – Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Discover Financial Services to Its Executive Committee; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q TOTAL LOANS GREW 9% FROM PRIOR YEAR TO $82.7B; 12/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: Letter Issued From DFS to Insurers is Available Here; 11/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Tax notice to banks: DFS to seek relief, take up matter with revenue dept; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 24,200 shares to 36,530 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,679 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13 million for 8.55 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

