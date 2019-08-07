Capital Planning Advisors Holding in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Has Cut by $425,219; Investec Asset Management North America Lifted Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) by $2.91 Million

Investec Asset Management North America Inc increased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc bought 2,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 23,626 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.20M, up from 20,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1074.77. About 147,816 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $83.77. About 1.99 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 03/05/2018 – NY DFS: WILLIAM PENN FINED $6.3M FOR IMPROPER REINSURANCE DEALS; 28/03/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – THEREFORE REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT, DESPITE CURRENT CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS, GROUP WILL DELIVER MODEST GROWTH IN EBITDA; 07/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES CHUBB UNIT ILLINOIS UNION INSURANCE CO. $1.3M FOR; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Tops EPS Views — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial 1Q EPS $1.82; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 24/05/2018 – LITHIUM POWER INTERNATIONAL – CEO EPLACEMENT PROCESS WON’T IMPEDE ONGOING DFS AND PERMITTING PROCESS IN CHILE FOR MARICUNGA LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $765.88 million for 9.07 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 24,200 shares to 36,530 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

