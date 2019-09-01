Capital Planning Advisors Has Upped Its Stake in Baxter Intl (BAX) by $310,473; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Lowered Abbvie Com (ABBV) Position by $602,160

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 3,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 40,340 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.28M, up from 36,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.80 million shares traded or 70.22% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 28/03/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SALES IN U.S. TOTALED $1.1 BLN, INCREASING 4 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 2 PERCENT ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS; 08/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 02/04/2018 – Baxter International Inc. to Host Webcast of Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $65.74. About 6.42M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – STUDY ALSO MET ALL RANKED SECONDARY ENDPOINTS (P<0.02) AT MONTH SIX; 29/05/2018 - AbbVie at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 05/04/2018 - SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 05/04/2018 - ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 12/03/2018 - AstraZeneca: Phase 3 Mystic Trial Delayed for Imfinzi Antibody; 14/05/2018 - Gilead's Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 10/04/2018 - BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®; 26/04/2018 - ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.82 TO $6.92; 25/04/2018 - ABBVIE CITES PHASE 2B/3 RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS STUDY IN JAPAN

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.35B for 7.24 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AbbVie: Testing Our Capacity To Suffer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About AbbVie Inc.’s (NYSE:ABBV) 6.3% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys: AbbVie, Bristol-Myers And More – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie Will Be Formidable After Acquiring Allergan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $14.46 million activity. The insider CHASE WILLIAM J bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05 million. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of stock. Shares for $2.02M were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. 15,552 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd Liability invested 0.1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). White Pine Limited Company holds 14,073 shares. Tortoise Investment Lc holds 903 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Strategic Wealth Advsr Gru reported 17,537 shares. Everett Harris Ca invested 0.75% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Intrust Commercial Bank Na accumulated 16,655 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,100 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Llc reported 0.23% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Salem Capital has invested 0.18% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Florida-based Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.54% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Iowa Financial Bank has invested 2.21% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Wright Invsts Service owns 33,735 shares for 1.1% of their portfolio. Webster Bankshares N A reported 0.59% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Hollencrest owns 13,003 shares.

