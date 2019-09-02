Capital Planning Advisors Has Upped Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $683,520; As Northern Tr (NTRS) Share Value Rose, Korea Investment Increased Its Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video); 05/05/2018 – Buffett targets CEO for Berkshire-Amazon-JPMorgan healthcare venture soon; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon HQ2 May Have Some Long-Term Credit Impact; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 10/04/2018 – Amazon VP to Deliver Keynote at Licensing Expo 2018; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Moves Past Alphabet as 2nd Most Valuable Public Company (Video)

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 274.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 22,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 30,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, up from 8,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $87.93. About 566,111 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 20/03/2018 – Northern Trust’s Foundation & Institutional Advisors Practice Strengthens Team in Southeast; 19/04/2018 – The Northern Pool to Partner with Northern Trust for £46bn Mandate; 16/05/2018 – Northern Trust Promotes Leslie Tipping to Lead Oil, Gas & Mineral Management Team; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58, EST. $1.41; 14/05/2018 – Northern Trust Roadshow Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 21; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 16/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST: PAHLAVI JOINS WEALTH MGMT PRIVATE BANKING TEAM; 30/05/2018 – Hong Kong Baptist University Appoints Northern Trust For Custody and Accounting Services; 08/05/2018 – Morningstar Investment Management LLC Selects Northern Trust for Mutual Fund Services

More notable recent Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Northern Trust’s (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shareholders Feel About The 37% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – KBE, NYCB, FHN, NTRS – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$91.67, Is It Time To Put Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: WFC, APH, NTRS, SJM, UGI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

