Capital Planning Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) as Stock Rose; As Avis Budget Group (CAR) Shares Rose, Srs Investment Management Boosted by $142.44 Million Its Stake

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $76.76. About 1.67 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/03/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Announces New Agreement with Fourth Major Insurer to Protect New York Drivers from Unfairly Discriminatory; 23/04/2018 – ILUKA: DFS FOR JACINTH-AMBROSIA EXPANSION SEEN COMPLETED MID-YR; 27/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Issues Updated Proposed Life Insurance and Annuity Suitability Regulation Requiring a Best Interests Standar; 09/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Reminds Regulated Entities of Anti-Terrorism Transaction Monitoring Regulation Certification Deadline; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 02/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Net Principal Charge-Off Rate 3.3% as of March 31

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) by 34.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 4.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The hedge fund held 16.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $564.36 million, up from 12.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Avis Budget Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.69. About 1.32 million shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has risen 6.97% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CAR News: 02/05/2018 – Avis Budget Group 1Q Rev $1.97B; 21/03/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP: INCLUDES THREE SRS NOMINEES ON SLATE; 29/03/2018 – AVANGARDCO INVESTMENTS PUBLIC LTD AVGRq.L – AVIS POULTRY COMPLEX RECEIVED APPROVAL TO EXPORT CLASS (GRADE) A EGGS TO EU EFFECTIVE FROM FEBRUARY 28; 19/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE AVIS BUDGET RENTAL FUNDING (AESOP) LLC, SE; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET – SRS AGREED TO STANDSTILL & VOTING COMMITMENTS BEGINNING ON DATE OF NEW COOPERATION AGREEMENT AND ENDING ON EARLIER OF JANUARY 25, 2020; 03/05/2018 – AVIS IS MANAGING WAYMO’S AUTONOMOUS FLEET IN MULTIPLE CITIES; 30/05/2018 – Avis Budget Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Avis Budget Group: Jagdeep Pahwa and Carl Sparks Appointed to Bd; 03/05/2018 – AVIS INTERIM CFO MARTYN SMITH SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 16/04/2018 – AVIS BUDGET GROUP INC – COMPANY TO TERMINATE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,353 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Discover Financial Services’s (NYSE:DFS) Share Price Deserve to Gain 40%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Discover teams up with African payment tech firm Verve – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13M for 8.31 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited accumulated 13,029 shares. 294 were accumulated by Moody Comml Bank Division. Sumitomo Life Insurance stated it has 21,771 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd holds 60,094 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Carroll Fincl Inc reported 166 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc accumulated 252,585 shares. 40 were accumulated by Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 142,953 shares. 40,589 are held by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 438,517 shares. Carnegie Asset Ltd has invested 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp reported 0.07% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Fjarde Ap invested in 0.1% or 112,856 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited accumulated 28,570 shares or 0% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 570,156 shares.

More notable recent Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “U.S. Congress seeks to jump start stalled self-driving car bill – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Honda to recall 222,674 Accord vehicles in China – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex to Offer Its New Car-to-Home Automation System Through VOXX Electronics – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Medicare to cover cancer CAR-Ts therapies – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 23 investors sold CAR shares while 83 reduced holdings. only 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 75.64 million shares or 3.93% less from 78.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil reported 0% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Principal Fin Group Inc Inc stated it has 282,043 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0% or 2,350 shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd holds 0.01% or 21,692 shares. Carroll Finance Assoc holds 0% or 70 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 38,876 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). Pzena Inv Lc reported 0.54% stake. Trexquant LP reported 22,787 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 0.12% in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 16,180 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 39,231 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 2,392 shares.