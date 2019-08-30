Capital Planning Advisors Has Lowered Position in Citigroup (C) as Share Value Rose; Puzo Michael J Lifted Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 758,976 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – BD Plans Short to Intermediate Single-Tranche EUR, Inaugural Single-Tranche GBP Issuance; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – BD TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL TO FUNDS MANAGED BY APAX PARTNERS; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 23/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson (BD) and Company Recalls Vacutainer® EDTA Blood Collection Tubes Due to Chemical Interference with; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $141.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.21M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – WILL APPLY DUE DILIGENCE SCREENING TO POTENTIAL CLIENTS GOING FORWARD; 03/05/2018 – Marc Merlino, Citi’s global head for its global subsidiaries group, said there are opportunities for not just banks, but institutional and corporate investors; 19/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Freddie Mac SPI1 CRT RMBS via BofAML/Citigroup; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 29/03/2018 – ENI ENI.Ml : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 16.20 EUROS FROM $15.70 EUROS; 08/05/2018 – Activist investor ValueAct gives all-clear signal on banks with $1.2 billion Citi stake; 19/03/2018 – EASTERLY GOVERNMENT SAID TO OFFER $58.6M SHRS VIA CITI, BTIG; 15/05/2018 – Citigroup at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 30; 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,750 shares to 77,748 shares, valued at $10.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,769 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Grp Limited Partnership accumulated 101,061 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs has 0.5% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 49,604 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs owns 273,012 shares. Ci Invests Inc holds 1.04% or 741,465 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs And Co Ca has 1.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tctc Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,570 shares. Homrich Berg reported 2,792 shares. The New York-based Tiedemann Advsr Llc has invested 0.1% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Tocqueville Asset Lp owns 22,716 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma owns 323,872 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Scholtz Ltd Liability accumulated 1,026 shares. Godshalk Welsh Cap Management holds 4,235 shares. Miller Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.62% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). First Advsrs LP holds 0.06% or 120,707 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Co owns 644,816 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.39B for 8.08 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brave Warrior Advisors Ltd Com has invested 4.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Levin Capital Strategies LP owns 741,309 shares or 5.17% of their US portfolio. Shikiar Asset Mgmt has invested 2.95% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). M Hldgs Secs accumulated 0.4% or 27,675 shares. Swift Run Mngmt Limited Co holds 3.28% or 57,220 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw Co Inc holds 5.21 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Johnson Gp has invested 0.2% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Tradewinds Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). First Fincl In stated it has 1,382 shares. Moreover, Elm Ridge Lc has 3.19% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,008 shares. Linscomb & Williams Inc accumulated 52,537 shares. Minnesota-based Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 2.06% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Huntington Bankshares holds 0.02% or 16,640 shares in its portfolio. Permit Capital Limited Liability Corp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Comm owns 305,033 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 24,200 shares to 36,530 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 3,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).