Capital Planning Advisors Has Lifted Its Occidental Pete (OXY) Holding; CVR Energy (CVI) Has 1.41 Sentiment

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) stake by 26.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 5,032 shares as Occidental Pete Corp (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 23,905 shares with $1.58M value, up from 18,873 last quarter. Occidental Pete Corp now has $40.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 2.27M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS PRODUCTION FORECAST ASSUMES $63/BARREL WTI OIL PRICE CLc1 AND $67 BRENT PRICE LCOc1 FOR REST OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 20/04/2018 – Occidental Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – Occidental sees Permian shale unit at breakeven by third quarter; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL’S EXPORT CAPACITY BOOST SCHEDULED FOR 2H 2019; 18/04/2018 – Occidental Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – REPORTED AND CORE INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 OF $708 MILLION, OR $0.92 PER DILUTED SHARE

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 93 investment professionals increased or started new holdings, while 66 decreased and sold stakes in CVR Energy Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 90.91 million shares, up from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding CVR Energy Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 47.

Among 7 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $59.57’s average target is 32.35% above currents $45.01 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 17 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho given on Monday, April 22. As per Monday, August 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp holds 118,775 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Mngmt holds 4,351 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 3.75M shares. 1.22M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 1,100 are owned by First Financial Corp In. Moreover, Haverford has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 13,951 shares. Peoples Finance Svcs stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Element Cap Lc holds 0.1% or 48,696 shares in its portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 187,096 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6.99M shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 36,197 shares. Twin Capital Mngmt reported 84,870 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Moreover, Legacy Partners has 0.2% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 6,325 shares. Mechanics Fincl Bank Department holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 4,046 shares. Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa reported 27,874 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 22,192 shares to 9,610 valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 36,283 shares and now owns 148,530 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VUG) was reduced too.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.82 million activity. Shearer Bob also bought $753,258 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares. Backus Marcia E. also bought $480,900 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W.. On Monday, June 10 Hollub Vicki A. bought $1.80M worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 37,460 shares. The insider POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR bought $243,850. On Friday, August 16 the insider Dillon Kenneth bought $222,850. KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10.

Icahn Carl C holds 12.17% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. for 71.20 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 70,856 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 616,176 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 4,921 shares.

The stock increased 0.57% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $42.29. About 342,682 shares traded. CVR Energy, Inc. (CVI) has risen 35.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.97% the S&P500. Some Historical CVI News: 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. refining giant Marathon seeks EPA biofuel waiver; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Announces Intention to Commence Exchange Offer; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Rev $1.54B; 26/04/2018 – CVR Energy 1Q Net $66.2M; 26/04/2018 – Valero and CVR Energy Biofuel Blending Costs Diverge in 1Q 2018; 29/05/2018 – CVR Energy Raises Quarterly Dividend to 75c Vs. 50c; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Matt Bley Chief Acctg Officer and Corporate Controller; 02/05/2018 – CVR Energy Names Tracy Jackson Chief Financial Officer

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.25 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 10.43 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.