Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose; Conestoga Capital Advisors Lowered Wageworks (WAGE) Holding by $11.45 Million

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) has declined 2.35% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WAGE News: 05/04/2018 – WageWorks Announces Organizational Changes and Provides Update on Fincl Reporting Matters; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds WageWorks Investors of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS: UNABLE TO FILE 10-Q REPORT WITHIN TIME FRAME; 10/05/2018 – WageWorks: Contacted San Francisco Office of SEC Regarding Restatement, Independent Investigation; Will Cooperate with Inquiries — Filing; 16/04/2018 – May 8th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Adds Dropbox, Exits WageWorks: 13F; 18/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of WageWorks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Pla; 04/05/2018 – WAGEWORKS 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Wageworks, Inc; 16/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against WageWorks, Inc; 26/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against WageWorks, Inc. (WAGE) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP'S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 13/04/2018 – Corbat Sees Citigroup Sustaining Equity Revenue Gains: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 20/04/2018 – MEDIASET ESPANA TL5.MC : CITIGROUP CUTS PRICE TARGE TO 9 EUROS FROM 10 EUROS; 29/05/2018 – TILT RENEWABLES – ENTERED INTO UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS AND FORSYTH BARR GROUP ON A$300 MLN EQUITY RAISING; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q18 (NOT 1Q17) MARKETS REVENUE UP BY 'LOW-TO-MID' SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Canopy Growth, worldâ€™s largest pot company, lost $1 billion in three months – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup: I’m More Optimistic Than Before – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup – Staying On Course – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.71 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 3,223 shares to 98,096 shares, valued at $18.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HealthEquity and WageWorks Announce HSR Clearance Nasdaq:HQY – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “WageWorks Continues Growth of Health Savings Accounts through Expanded Partnerships – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alpha Update: Barrick, Newmont, And Amplats – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: WageWorks Gets Back on Track – Motley Fool” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Experts: Keep The Yield Curve Inversion In Perspective – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) to report earnings on March, 16. WAGE’s profit will be $11.81M for 44.16 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by WageWorks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.82% EPS growth.