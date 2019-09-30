Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) as Share Value Rose; Heitman Real Estate Securities Raised Its Holding in Public Storage (PSA) by $74.29 Million as Stock Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 9,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 23,457 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, down from 32,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.81. About 4.80M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Privacy advocate: Facebook could face huge fines over its data use, in theory trillions of dollars; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER ALEX STAMOS SAYS TRUE THAT HIS ROLE AT FACEBOOK DID CHANGE, STILL FULLY ENGAGED WITH WORK AT CO – TWEET; 18/05/2018 – Cambridge Analytica files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says up to 87m users hit by data scandal; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ADD NEW PRIVACY SHORTCUTS MENU TO ALLOW USERS TO CONTROL AND DELETE INFORMATION THEY HAVE SHARED AND ADS THEY SEE; 11/04/2018 – Facebook under fire; 10/05/2018 – David McCabe: Breaking: Lawmakers release all the Russian troll farm Facebook ads that ran before and after the 2016 election; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry Sues Facebook for Patent Infringement Over Messaging; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 22/03/2018 – Suspicious package found near London HQ of Cambridge Analytica

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 284.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc bought 312,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 421,719 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.44 million, up from 109,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $246.17. About 260,709 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q Rev $669.9M; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE REPORTS RESULTS FOR 1Q ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Puyallup, Washington, Storage Facility; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 27/04/2018 – Public Storage Opens New Frisco, Texas, Storage Facility; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO

More notable recent Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stifel picks up coverage of five self-storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Public Storage Q4 same-store rental income rises 1.3% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This REIT Just Hit a 2-Year High — Is It Still a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Public Storage Is A Cash Cow, But Be Content With The 3.7% Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 13, 2019.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 346,368 shares to 303,547 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 512,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.54 million shares, and cut its stake in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FB, European publishers team for Watch shows – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Facebook Next To Face Antitrust Scrutiny – Benzinga” published on September 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook’s Libra seeks license from FINMA – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “2018 All Over Again: Facebook Is A Conviction Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Poised To Rise As Chinese Listings In U.S. Appear Safe – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 22.91 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Partnervest Advisory Services Limited Liability Corp, California-based fund reported 8,751 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership owns 16,567 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Maryland-based Maryland Capital Management has invested 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Illinois-based Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Charter Communications reported 0.39% stake. Art Limited Company owns 56,100 shares. Novare Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.25% or 42,554 shares. Condor Cap Mgmt accumulated 27,875 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Paragon Management Ltd, a Kansas-based fund reported 300 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Inc Inc stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Everence Capital Management Inc holds 1.75% or 54,765 shares. Iron Fincl Limited Liability Company owns 2,049 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny accumulated 8,749 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Dorsal Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 7.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Globeflex LP holds 0.04% or 1,106 shares in its portfolio.