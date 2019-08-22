Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Franklin Street Advisors Decreased Mondelez Intl Com (MDLZ) Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 66.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 15,139 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 1.72%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 7,600 shares with $473,000 value, down from 22,739 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $144.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.11. About 4.24 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CHEMOURS CO CC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $69 FROM $66; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S BIRD SAYS WILL AVOID OFFERING HIGH RATES ON DEPOSITS TO MARKET NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 22/05/2018 – Wild Child of Commodities Tamed for Now as Citi Warns on Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Chairman Says His Successor May Be CEO Mike Corbat; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 21/05/2018 – Goldman and Citi united at either end of leadership conundrum; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 02/05/2018 – Citigroup Seizes Top Muni Underwriting Slot During Busy April; 22/05/2018 – BI UK: For years, Chase and Citi credit cards offered a generous, under-the-radar benefit that protected customers. And then th

Franklin Street Advisors Inc decreased Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ) stake by 4.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Franklin Street Advisors Inc sold 10,703 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc Com (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Franklin Street Advisors Inc holds 231,179 shares with $11.54M value, down from 241,882 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc Com now has $78.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 1.67 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief; 16/05/2018 – Activists Buy Newell, Citi; Sell AIG, Mondelez: 13F Roundup; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Among 4 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $99 highest and $7400 lowest target. $86’s average target is 34.14% above currents $64.11 stock price. Citigroup had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $99 target in Tuesday, March 26 report.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 3,223 shares to 98,096 valued at $18.58M in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,100 shares and now owns 22,938 shares. Ishares Tr (EFA) was raised too.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Keeps Rolling Along, With Home Depot, Kohl’s On Front Burner – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Citigroup Is The Best Bank Stock To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Debate: Secured Vs. Unsecured Credit Card – Benzinga” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.05 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151,871 were reported by Hourglass Ltd Liability Com. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Co invested 0.31% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tradition Mngmt Limited Co holds 124,746 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 677,656 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,525 shares. 882 were accumulated by Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn. Smith Asset Management Group LP owns 950 shares. 8,400 are held by Quantres Asset Limited. 1.15M are owned by Amp Invsts Ltd. Intrust State Bank Na holds 0.5% or 31,819 shares in its portfolio. Savant Capital Ltd has invested 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 92,611 are held by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Citizens Northern has 1.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Seabridge Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.57% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 123,354 shares. Wade G W And reported 10,101 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Mondelez Int`l (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez Int`l has $6200 highest and $51 lowest target. $59’s average target is 8.64% above currents $54.31 stock price. Mondelez Int`l had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MDLZ in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Buckingham Research.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 7,300 shares to 14,245 valued at $609,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 249,993 shares and now owns 285,132 shares. Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.