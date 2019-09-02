Capital Planning Advisors Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $938,618; Merriman Wealth Management Has Trimmed Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/05/2018 – Variety: Amazon Studios Names NBC Vet Vernon Sanders Co-Head of TV; 29/05/2018 – Russia takes on Amazon and Google with its own smart speaker; 08/03/2018 – Amazon says it has fixed unprompted laughter from Alexa; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – AMOUNTS AVAILABLE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM MAY BE REBORROWED; 26/04/2018 – $AMZN made $1.6 billion in profit on $51 billion in revenue last quarter:; 20/04/2018 – James Comey will visit Amazon on Monday for a fireside chat with employees. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s first-quarter revenue surges 43 pct; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 02/05/2018 – Amazon to Open Second Australia Fulfillment Center, Will Be Located in Sydney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – EXCLUSIVE: Walmart’s Uber, Lyft partnerships end

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 66.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc analyzed 15,139 shares as the company's stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $473,000, down from 22,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $141.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 11.85 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance" on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Citigroup On The Edge Of Forever – Seeking Alpha" published on August 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Citigroup, BNP mixed into U.S. case against Huawei CFO – Seeking Alpha" on August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.37B for 8.13 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Capital has invested 1.77% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). King Luther Management reported 166,991 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust has 5,342 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 78,020 are held by Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership. Nelson Roberts Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 863 shares. Rmb Capital Lc owns 39,186 shares. Principal Group has 3.81M shares. Icon Advisers, a Colorado-based fund reported 44,100 shares. Andra Ap holds 78,900 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,566 shares. Oakworth Capital reported 4,290 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 68,761 shares. California-based Shelton Cap Management has invested 0.17% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.15% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 137,476 shares.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 384 shares to 1,932 shares, valued at $3.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 5,032 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,905 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26B for 96.54 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs Inc holds 1.61% or 11,246 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De holds 3.32 million shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity owns 318,620 shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer & Com Inc holds 1.65% or 34,657 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Motco accumulated 335 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 6,841 are held by Ibm Retirement Fund. Oakworth Incorporated stated it has 1,748 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation invested 1.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Farmers Merchants Invests stated it has 84 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 14.85% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hillhouse Capital stated it has 2.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,656 are owned by Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt holds 747 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Cleararc Incorporated holds 10,013 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "2 Big Reasons to Buy and Hold Amazon Stock – Nasdaq" published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amazon (AMZN) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on April 02, 2019.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VSS) by 65,479 shares to 75,663 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS).