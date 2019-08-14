Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Stake by $425,219; Group One Trading LP Holding in Vipshop Hldgs LTD (VIPS) Decreased by $15.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.95. About 1.90M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.4% as of Feb 28; 04/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Approves New Entrant To New York Insurance Market; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES QTRLY TOTAL NET CHARGE-OFF RATE, EXCLUDING PURCHASED CREDIT-IMPAIRED LOANS, INCREASED 48 BASIS POINTS FROM PRIOR YR TO 3.17%; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 14/05/2018 – Freddie Mac: Krenitsky Joins Freddie Mac From Discover Fincl Services; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 15/05/2018 – Discover Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (VIPS) by 85.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 1.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The institutional investor held 318,285 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $6.57. About 8.81M shares traded or 45.35% up from the average. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has declined 21.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VIPS News: 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 17C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – COSMO LADY CHINA HOLDINGS CO LTD 2298.HK – SUBSCRIBERS ARE WINDCREEK, IMAGE FRAME INVESTMENT, VIPSHOP AND QUICK RETURNS; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Net $84.5M; 14/05/2018 – Vipshop Holdings 1Q Rev $3.2B; 14/05/2018 – VIPS SEES 2Q REV. 20.5B YUAN TO 21.3B YUAN, EST. 21.37B YUAN; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD – LOOKING AHEAD, WILL CONTINUE TO WORK CLOSELY WITH TENCENT AND JD.COM IN ORDER TO IMPROVE TRAFFIC FLOW AND CONVERSION RATES; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Vipshop Holdings Committed to Invest Up to $250M Into a Private Equity Fund With Consumer Goods and Supply Chain as One of Its Key Investment Areas; 14/05/2018 – VIPSHOP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $3.2B, EST. $3.08B; 30/03/2018 Vipshop Investing in a Private Equity Fund

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $16.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 239,600 shares to 627,000 shares, valued at $4.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Call) by 20,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group (Put).

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.13M for 8.98 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,100 shares to 22,938 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,679 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).