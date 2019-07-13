Capital Planning Advisors Has Cut Its Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) Position by $425,219; Spinnaker Trust Holding in General Elec Co (GE) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Spinnaker Trust decreased its stake in General Elec Co (GE) by 36.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust sold 48,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 130,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in General Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 09/03/2018 – GE IS SAID TO EXPLORE SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING UNIT: RTRS; 09/04/2018 – GE ‘NOT COMFORTABLE’ FINANCING 100% MERCHANT ENERGY PROJECTS; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – Exclusive: GE explores divesting electrical engineering business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 25/04/2018 – General Electric workers, shareholders protest at annual meeting; 02/04/2018 – GE to Sell Part of Healthcare Division to Veritas Capital for $1.05 Billion; 11/04/2018 – GE SAYS AGREEMENT WITH GREENTECH ENERGY COMPANY IS FOR 21 JENBACHER GAS ENGINES WITH A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 26 MW TO BE DELIVERED BY YEAR-END 2018; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (DFS) by 36.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc sold 5,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,536 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, down from 16,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Finl Svcs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $81.29. About 1.03 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $65.3 Billion as of March 31; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness – a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 16/04/2018 – NY DFS ISSUES CONSUMER ALERT ON RENT-TO-OWN CONTRACTS; 25/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ANNOUNCES NEXT PHASE OF NEW YORK’S EXPANDED PARTICIPATION IN STATE-BASED NMLS PLATFORM,; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 04/04/2018 – NY DFS: PLYMOUTH ROCK SAYS IT WILL ENTER NY AUTO INSURANCE MKT; 14/05/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.72 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.80 PCT AT MARCH END; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Reports First Quarter Net Income of $666 Million or $1.82 Per Diluted Share

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $994.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 823 shares to 2,565 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Short Income Etf by 14,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 355,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Japan Smallcap Divid (DFJ).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 EPS, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.31 million for 9.59 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00M and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,353 shares to 15,446 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Ag London Brh (AMU) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,530 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

