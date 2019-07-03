Capital Planning Advisors Has Boosted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake By $334,191; Bridge Bancorp (BDGE) Shorts Up By 1.96%

Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE) had an increase of 1.96% in short interest. BDGE’s SI was 576,200 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.96% from 565,100 shares previously. With 26,600 avg volume, 22 days are for Bridge Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BDGE)’s short sellers to cover BDGE’s short positions. The SI to Bridge Bancorp Inc’s float is 3.7%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.8. About 4,975 shares traded. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 19.31% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 9.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 1,353 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 15,446 shares with $3.82 million value, up from 14,093 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $233.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth declares $1.08 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) stake by 12,411 shares to 548,140 valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) stake by 2,942 shares and now owns 87,671 shares. Ishares Tr (IJR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burke And Herbert Retail Bank And Com owns 6,443 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Hilltop, a Texas-based fund reported 5,824 shares. Assetmark holds 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 28,619 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Fincl has invested 4.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6.30M are held by Dodge & Cox. Sei Invs owns 615,547 shares. Jabodon Pt Company reported 4,995 shares stake. Wallington Asset Lc reported 32,230 shares. Sunbelt Secs reported 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Northeast Inv Mngmt reported 1,271 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0.1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Susquehanna Group Llp has 206,664 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership invested in 13,800 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0.46% or 12,187 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. UnitedHealth Group had 15 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Strong Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. 11,500 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $3.08M were sold by BURKE RICHARD T. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Tuesday, January 22.

More notable recent Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$28.84, Is It Time To Put Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bridge Bancorp, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The trade war in the context of broader themes – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Italy will not compensate Atlantia to end concession early – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $5.52 million activity. 163,263 Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) shares with value of $4.54M were sold by BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – L.L.C.. Lindenbaum Nathan bought $86,747 worth of stock.