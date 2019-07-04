Capital Planning Advisors Has Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Position; Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Holding in Dean Foods Co New (DF) by $629,547 as Market Valuation Declined

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 5,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,372 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.40M, up from 20,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 1.57M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX: INTERESTED IN POTENTIAL SOLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring Will Be Professional, Managerial Positions; 23/05/2018 – SBA Administrator’s Statement on Announcement of United Technologies Corporation and SBA Joint Initiative; 27/04/2018 – Investors demand more changes at Thyssenkrupp ahead of review; 14/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ALSO PRICED OFFERING OF EUR 750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2020; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 20/03/2018 – P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to India’s lndiGo; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO: TALKING WITH INVESTORS ABOUT VALUE OF POSSIBLE BREAKUP

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Dean Foods Co New (DF) by 72.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 209,849 shares as the company’s stock declined 60.52% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 79,058 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $240,000, down from 288,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Dean Foods Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.17M market cap company. The stock increased 10.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.07. About 2.39M shares traded. Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) has declined 81.66% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Dean Foods Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DF); 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – UNDER FORWARD OUTLOOK, IMPLEMENTING PLANS TO MITIGATE EXPECTED HEADWINDS IN NON-DAIRY INPUT COSTS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – WILL CONTINUE TO DELIVER ON TARGET OF $150 MLN IN INCREMENTAL RUN-RATE SAVINGS BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS: VOLUME NUMBER CAN BE MISLEADING AMID COST CUTS; 08/05/2018 – Dean Foods 1Q Net Cash Provided by Continuing Operations $39M; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO DF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: CMCSA, FOXA, DIS, DF, DISH, IT & more; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS CO – QTRLY NET SALES $1.98 BLN; 08/05/2018 – DEAN FOODS REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Analysts await Dean Foods Company (NYSE:DF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, down 125.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.16 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Dean Foods Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -90.24% EPS growth.

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47M and $484.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 72,053 shares to 131,080 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 180,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 220,164 shares, and has risen its stake in Meridian Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW) by 34,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,175 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.