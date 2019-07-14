Capital Planning Advisors Has Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Market Valuation Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Jennison Associates Cut Holding as Market Value Rose

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44 million, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue Sleep easy; 03/04/2018 – Motiv expands operating systems, partnerships and distribution channels; 17/04/2018 – Amazon in talks with airline Azul to ship across Brazil; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 12/03/2018 – Rep. Wilson: Florida Congressional Delegation Sends Letter in Support of a Tri-County Bid to Bring Amazon to the Sunshine State; 15/03/2018 – Walmart, Kroger, Amazon Also Pushing Into Meal Kits; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 27/03/2018 – CASINO , AMAZON ARE SAID TO DISCUSS POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL: RTRS; 04/05/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD IS SAID TO APPROVE $15 BILLION DEAL WITH WALMART – BLOOMBERG

Jennison Associates Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jennison Associates Llc sold 2.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.88M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 billion, down from 14.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jennison Associates Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Apple Driverless-car Unit Now Focused On VW Shuttle Vans: Report — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 01/05/2018 – Apple sold 52.2 million iPhones during the quarter; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 04/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The YouTube HQ shooter was apparently upset about YouTube’s new rules Plus, Spotify’s unusual IPO led to a $27 billion valuation, Apple hires Google’s AI head, and “2001: A Space Odyssey” turns 50; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 27/03/2018 – Apple could unveil a 13-inch Retina MacBook and a cheaper 9.7-inch iPad; 28/03/2018 – U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 11/04/2018 – Apple Taps European Executive to Run Global Music Business

Jennison Associates Llc, which manages about $100.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 62,682 shares to 501,440 shares, valued at $12.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 370,503 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.97 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited accumulated 1.68% or 390,659 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15.06M shares. Park Natl Corp Oh owns 2.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 258,599 shares. Michigan-based Long Road Invest Counsel has invested 0.7% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northeast Finance Consultants reported 1.27% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Basswood Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 44,870 shares or 6.51% of the stock. Columbia Asset Mngmt owns 93,786 shares. Singapore-based Seatown Hldg Pte Ltd has invested 1.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ancora Lc accumulated 191,227 shares. Summit Secs Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,900 shares. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm reported 36,467 shares stake. Mercer Capital Advisers reported 41,572 shares. Cohen Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.11% or 2,408 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Limited Liability Partnership Mi reported 5,406 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fernwood Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,289 shares. Tower Bridge owns 866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Montrusco Bolton Invs reported 2.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.95% or 1,009 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,936 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Ltd Co has invested 6.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Auxier Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Napier Park Glob (Us) Lp has invested 14.46% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highlander Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,505 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Gamco Invsts Et Al has 3,866 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Ci Investments Inc holds 0.82% or 82,267 shares. Ntv Asset Management owns 460 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Lc holds 360 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company has 905 shares.

