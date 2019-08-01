Capital Planning Advisors Has Boosted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Planning Advisors Llc bought 384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,932 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 1,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Planning Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $24.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1890.84. About 2.07M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Lionbridge Adds Neural-Based Amazon Translate to its Localization Enablement Platform; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Trump Tweet, Buoys Postal Service; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 03/05/2018 – Amazon is facing a growing perception, supported by President Donald Trump, that it has grown far too powerful. Jeff Bezos doesn’t care; 09/05/2018 – Amazon’s cloud business is now releasing numbers that show something important about its customer base: loyalty; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos reveals a brilliant lesson about achieving high standards in Amazon’s shareholder letter; 31/05/2018 – Amazon Rankles Australian Customers by Pushing Them to a Local Site

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 61.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 24,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 63,018 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 38,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.78M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Health Issuing Senior Unsecured Notes to Partly Fund Aetna Purchase; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd Liability holds 7,480 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 329,685 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Moreover, Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Washington invested 2.72% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). American Bancorp reported 6,027 shares stake. Herald Management Limited has 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cap Guardian Tru Com has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,405 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt LP accumulated 1.25% or 610 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blume Mngmt Inc invested in 0.72% or 765 shares. 50,000 were accumulated by Telemark Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Bbr Llc accumulated 3,783 shares. Baystate Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bancorporation Pictet And Cie (Asia) owns 8,793 shares or 7.45% of their US portfolio.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc, which manages about $180.00 million and $327.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 5,989 shares to 10,536 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 22,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,610 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $360.13 million and $378.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 9,000 shares to 47,774 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. On Friday, March 1 LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 4,000 shares. $10.73M worth of stock was sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. On Monday, March 11 BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Investment Advsr has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tctc Holdings Limited Liability invested in 1.08% or 369,252 shares. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 544 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Provise Lc has invested 0.72% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com accumulated 48,197 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Corporation reported 31,483 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.3% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 443,800 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru holds 0.3% or 6,383 shares. Davis Selected Advisers has 1.12M shares. Armstrong Shaw Incorporated Ct holds 60,450 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc holds 0.19% or 13,830 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wms Prtn Llc has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Twin holds 536,407 shares or 15.36% of its portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 627,258 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated New York invested 1.92% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).