Capital Planning Advisors Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Position By $683,520; Shorts at Polyone (POL) Raised By 3.18%

Capital Planning Advisors Llc increased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 24.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital Planning Advisors Llc acquired 384 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Capital Planning Advisors Llc holds 1,932 shares with $3.44 million value, up from 1,548 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $866.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $16.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1752.38. About 1.36 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 08/05/2018 – Amazon employees are outraged by their company’s opposition to a plan to add more diversity to its board; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 08/03/2018 – Amazon to sell commodities directly in Brazil, sources say; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Announces Opening of Interactive Amazon Experience Centers Within Select Lennar Model Homes; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google

Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL) had an increase of 3.18% in short interest. POL’s SI was 868,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.18% from 841,700 shares previously. With 761,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Polyone Corporation (NYSE:POL)’s short sellers to cover POL’s short positions. The SI to Polyone Corporation’s float is 1.13%. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 178,367 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 23/04/2018 – PolyOne Names Dr. David A. Jarus as Vice President, Research and Development; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate Controller; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael A. Garratt to Serve as Interim President of Specialty Engineered Materials; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 15/03/2018 – PolyOne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 25.47% above currents $1752.38 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The company was upgraded on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. Evercore maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson.

Capital Planning Advisors Llc decreased Wisdomtree Tr (USFR) stake by 12,411 shares to 548,140 valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 15,139 shares and now owns 7,600 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Management Limited invested in 3,091 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt has invested 0.47% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Blair William And Il has 2.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 263,390 shares. Alkeon Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 205,348 shares stake. Highland Capital Management LP has invested 0.44% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zacks Invest invested in 0.82% or 21,400 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 14,910 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 102,532 shares. Skylands Limited Liability reported 1,400 shares. Minnesota-based Gradient Lc has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nbt Bank N A New York invested in 0.21% or 647 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Ltd accumulated 554 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amarillo National Bank & Trust holds 1.03% or 1,467 shares. Augustine Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.15% or 125 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Liability owns 2,611 shares.

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.37 billion. The Company’s Color, Additives, and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. It has a 17.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites.

